Students share mixed feelings about Ohio State's new partnership with Google

Ohio State and Google recently launched an AI partnership expanding the university's AI resources, including a new AI research hub and access to Google for Education AI platforms.

Officials from Ohio State and Google debuted the partnership at a launch event last week. Ohio State has not disclosed when access to services will be rolled out nor any financial terms of the collaboration.

The AI research hub will be located in Ohio State's Innovation District, giving Ohio State researchers access to AI-optimized supercomputing systems and Google DeepMind resources. Only select students will have access to Gemini Enterprise and other Google Tools, based on a limited number of licenses, Ben Johnson, a spokesperson for Ohio State, said in an email.

WOSU asked students on campus how they feel about the new partnership. Several of them said they did not know about the collaboration.

Mareme Welle, a first-year health rehab sciences student, said she thinks students already use AI tools more than they would like.

"We find AI by ourselves, we don't need the help or the encouragement to use it," Welle said. "It feels like we're being encouraged to not think for ourselves."

Sravya Kandarpa, a second-year public health major, said letting students use another AI platform might do more harm than good. However, she said the AI research hub might be beneficial.

Naveen Kamath, a fourth-year computer science student, and Chris Begines, a third-year cybersecurity student, both said they had already heard a lot about the partnership and think the collaboration with DeepMind will make it easier for students to access research resources.

"The future is obviously AI, so the more resources and practice you get, it can only benefit you," Kamath said.

Anna Wiery, a first-year marketing student, said she likes using AI as a tool to be prepared for the changing workforce, and she appreciates Ohio State expanding access to AI resources.

"I wouldn't say I'm the biggest fan about how much AI has taken over my field in [cybersecurity], but it's one of those things that you either get accustomed to it or you get left behind," Begines said. "I'd definitely say OSU getting more resources to help with that is a good thing."

Other elements of the partnership currently in the works include a new 24/7 AI Concierge to assist students with university services and a human performance platform for athletes called Project SCARLET.