Amy Acton campaigns at closed-door rally while Vivek Ramaswamy criticizes her at Columbus forum

While Democratic candidate for Ohio governor Dr. Amy Acton campaigned Wednesday at a closed door rally near Ohio State University's campus in Columbus, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, her opponent, criticized her at a community forum across town.

Acton paid to rent WOSU Public Media's Sandy and Andy Ross Community Studio for a campaign rally with Ohio State student supporters. Despite this, the campaign didn't allow WOSU reporters or other media outlets to cover the rally or ask Acton questions after it concluded.

Meanwhile, a man dressed in a chicken costume outside the rally held up a sign calling Acton "2 chicken 2 debate" for refusing to debate Ramaswamy ahead of what is expected to be a close race for governor. Another man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat was laying shirtless on a concrete barrier near North High Street before the event began.

George Shillcock / WOSU A man in a deflated chicken costume stands outside a campaign rally for Democratic candidate for Ohio governor Dr. Amy Acton at WOSU Public Media on October 14, 2026.

Ramaswamy spoke at the Columbus Metropolitan Club forum Wednesday and railed against Acton for not attending or scheduling any debates with him. The CMC said before the forum that Acton hasn't committed to participating yet.

"We need more of this in our state and in our country. Open dialogue and I'm grateful for this opportunity today. My only wish is that my opponent could have been here with me, because I think that would make it that much more productive," Ramaswamy said.

Acton has faced criticism for limiting recordings at her events.

Ramaswamy did an interview with WOSU's All Sides with Amy Juravich, which aired on Oct. 6. Acton is scheduled to do an interview with the talk show before Election Day, but did speak to All Sides and a WOSU reporter in August.

Students at Acton's event told WOSU before she spoke that they are excited to vote for her and were looking forward to hearing her talk.

Brianna Stoneburner, a fourth-year student studying strategic communications, said she's hoping this year more young people and college students turn out to vote regardless of their political party. She's supportive of Acton largely because of reproductive rights.

"My vote really does matter, especially in Ohio. Students have the power to flip the vote. And it's like, we really just want students to be informed," Stoneburner said.

Third-year city and regional planning major Spencer Roberson, a New York native, said he is registered to vote in Ohio and would go vote early after seeing Acton speak.

Roberson said housing affordability — especially the ability for Gen Zers to own a home — is important to voters like him. He supports Acton's policies on this over Republican Vivek Ramaswamy.

"I think that's probably the biggest concern of people in my generation is that we'll never be able to build generational wealth," Roberson said.

Roberson said he thinks Acton has done a good job engaging young voters on social media, but negative attack ads flooding social media and TV from Democrats and Republicans threatens to disengage Gen Z.

While the man in the chicken costume stood nearby, Roberson said he wants Acton to debate Ramaswamy.

"I think, black mark on her campaign is not debating, which as we see, is the only target that they have against her, but while I wish she would debate, I understand that there are reasons for that," Roberson said.

Rahda Pareek, a second-year public health student, was also one of about 100 people who attended the event. Pareek and Stoneburner are both part of the Feminist Majority organization, which helped students register to vote and are now supporting Acton.

Pareek said its important for young people to get involved in the upcoming election and vote.

"Something that's really special about Amy Acton, I've met her and helped organize a past event, is just the compassion and humility that she brings, which I think is unique in the political space, and...being able to view those things as strengths and as facets that help her connect with more people. I think she really makes an effort to meet people where they're at," Pareek said.

Early voting in Ohio runs until Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 3.