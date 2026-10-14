Ohio lawmakers peddle rules for e-bikes and push some for e-scooters too

Two Democratic state lawmakers are proposing rules that they said will standardize the use of electronic scooters and electronic bikes throughout Ohio, making them safer for everyone, especially kids. Cities have been making their own regulations on e-bikes and e-scooters, but they're not uniform across the state.

The bills from Rep. Eric Synenberg (D-Beachwood) and Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) would:



require all e-bike and e-scooter riders wear helmets

ban kids under 14 from operating e-bikes or e-scooters

prohibit kids under 12 from riding with companions under 21

limit speeds to 10 mph on shared-use paths and 5 mpg on sidewalks

For Class 3 e-bikes, which can go up to 28 mph with assistance from the motor, the legislation would:



require an operator to hold a valid driver's license or learner's permit

require personal e-bikes and e-scooters to pay $25 registration and display a sticker



“This is something that I don't think is a personal issue," said DeMora, who has sponsored Senate Bill 477. "This is a health issue, a safety issue, an issue that is being tackled at the local level and with different results for different places.”

Synenberg hasn't introduced his version of the bill yet, but said the goal isn't to stop people from using e-bikes and e-scooters.

"These devices are here and they're here to stay, and they're only growing in popularity. They provide transportation, recreation and mobility for people across our state," Synenberg said. "But our goal is to make sure that riders understand the rules and risks before they ride and give motorists, pedestrians, local government, law enforcement and businesses clear and consistent expectations. Ohio's laws need to keep pace with the way our communities are changing."

Currently, Ohio riders need to be 16 years old to operate a Class 3 e-bike. Those under 18 must wear helmets. Kids under 16 can't rent e-scooters. There are no age restrictions for privately-owned scooters or for Class 1 or Class 2 e-bikes, which both max out at 20 mph.

Several communities have passed ordinances regulating e-bikes and e-scooters. DeMora said it’s time for statewide rules on e-bikes and scooters.

"I applaud these local governments for working to keep their residents safe. But it doesn't go far enough," DeMora said. "It becomes a difficult when every community has different rules, and writers may not know what requirements apply when they cross a line from one community to another."

Synenberg added that he's heard from officials throughout his district that something needs to be done about regulating e-bikes and e-scooters: "All five of my suburban mayors have reached out on this at some point, or their council members, or they've already taken action this this summer on this. So for me, I'd have to be deaf, dumb and blind to not know that this is a major issue."

And the lawmakers said they'd like to see regulations passed before the spring, when e-bikes and e-scooters will hit the streets again in big numbers.

E-bike injuries are increasing, as well as injuries on e-scooters. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons said injuries among kids on e-bikes jumped by 300% from 2019 to 2023. A study from Hopkins Medicine showed over 45% of all e-scooter injuries involved children.