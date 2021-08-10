© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback3.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Beshear Orders Mandatory Masking Across Kentucky Schools

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published August 10, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
andy beshear
Timothy D. Easley
/
AP

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he will sign an executive order requiring all students and staff to wear masks indoor in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

"There is no other option," he said. "This is absolutely what we have to do."

The requirement will run for 30 days, with the option to renew it if cases and hospitalizations persist and will apply to children 2 years old and older in child care, pre-K and children in K-12.

The mandate applies equally to private and public schools alike and Head Start programs.

The mandate applies equally to private and public schools alike and Head Start programs. It will have exemptions, Beshear said, but the content of the full executive order has not yet been released so those exemptions are not clear.

Continue reading this article on WCPO >>

Tags

EducationLatest NewsnewslettercoronovirusCOVID-19Andy Beshear
WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
See stories by WCPO