Beshear Orders Mandatory Masking Across Kentucky Schools

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he will sign an executive order requiring all students and staff to wear masks indoor in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

"There is no other option," he said. "This is absolutely what we have to do."

The requirement will run for 30 days, with the option to renew it if cases and hospitalizations persist and will apply to children 2 years old and older in child care, pre-K and children in K-12.

The mandate applies equally to private and public schools alike and Head Start programs. It will have exemptions, Beshear said, but the content of the full executive order has not yet been released so those exemptions are not clear.

