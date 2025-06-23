Northgate Greenhouses transitions to worker-owned model

A beloved Cincinnati-area greenhouse is transitioning to a new form of ownership to keep the business growing.

Our Harvest Cooperative recently purchased Northgate Greenhouses and started making the switch to a worker-owned model.

The change began last spring, when longtime owner Kathie Hogeback decided to sell her business. After running it with her husband Bob for two decades, the 64-year-old says she was tired.

But, she didn’t want to close up shop, especially after seeing nearby greenhouses like Moeller Greenhouse & Garden and Evers’ Greenhouse shut down.

“People in our community love the [Northgate] Greenhouses,” Hogeback said. “And, they're not just our greenhouse people. They love greenhouses in general.”

After the Hogebacks and their broker put Northgate Greenhouses on the market, local farm co-op, Our Harvest Cooperative, was one of the first potential buyers to express interest in the business and the property.

Our Harvest wanted to continue selling plants, while also using some of the space to expand its local food production.

The farm co-op bought the business and property in March, with support from national financial cooperative Seed Commons.

What does the transition mean for Northgate Greenhouses?

The transition to a worker-owned model means about 20 employees are keeping their jobs and giving input on workplace decisions.

Isabel Nissley / WVXU Northgate Greenhouses grow their plants from the ground up, from seeds, plugs or cuttings.

“Principally, it's been about listening to workers to try to understand, what are the needs right now?” said interim manager Kristen Barker. “How are they seeing things? How are they feeling about scheduling? ... And, how do we be responsive to those?”

After six months of working at the Greenhouses, each employee will have the opportunity to join Our Harvest Cooperative as worker-owners.

Barker says she hopes more businesses follow Northgate Greenhouses’ lead.

Selling to workers or already established co-ops is one way owners can keep their businesses open as many reach retirement age. People in the Baby Boomer generation own more than half of the businesses in Ohio, but a majority do not have a succession plan, according to a 2021 study published by the Ohio Worker Ownership Network.

Former owner Kathie Hogeback says she believes the new ownership will bring fresh ideas to Northgate Greenhouses while staying true to its homegrown beginnings.

She says that could start with Our Harvest Cooperative selling its locally grown vegetables at the greenhouses when flower sales wane during the summer.

Read more:

