Butler County Responds To Rising COVID Cases With Offers Of Free Rides To Free Vaccine Clinic

Three health departments in Butler County are sponsoring a COVID vaccine clinic this weekend. The effort comes as the CDC says the county is experiencing "substantial spread of the delta variant."

Butler County Public Health, along with Hamilton County and Middletown's health departments, will be at the Butler County Fairgrounds Saturday to get people ages 12 and up their first or second doses. A press release says all three vaccines will be available.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, about 47% of Butler County residents have received at least the first dose. That's higher than neighboring Preble County, but lower than vaccination rates in Hamilton and Warren counties, and similar to Montgomery County.

People getting their first shot will get a $50 gift card.

Butler County Regional Transit Authority will offer free shuttles to and from the fairgrounds for the clinic, from three different locations:

Fair Oaks Plaza, 5953 Boymel, Fairfield

Pick-up is from 10 to 10:15 a.m.

Return is around 12:15 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow, Hamilton

Pick-up is from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m.

Return is around 2:15 p.m.

Middletown Transit Hub, 55 South Broad Street, Middletown

Pick-up from 2:45 to 3 p.m.

Return is around 5 p.m.

The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The health departments say appointments are preferred, but not necessary.