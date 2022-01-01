IRA Gifts, Gifts of Stock, Bequests – Maybe Even Donating Your Old Car

Taxpayers 70 ½ or older are permitted to transfer up to $100,000 annually from their Individual Retirement Accounts directly to charity without first having to recognize the distribution as income. Additionally, the transfer is considered a qualified distribution. While the beginning age for required minimum distributions is now 72, qualified charitable distributions can still begin at 70½.

Helpful information on making a gift from your IRA to charity

“Cincinnati Public Radio provides a service to our community and you feel compelled to give back.”

- Karen, WVXU listener

Stock gifts are beneficial to both the non-profit and you. By donating appreciated securities directly to a charity, you can increase both your gift and your deduction.

When you contribute stock to Cincinnati Public Radio, you’ll generally take a tax deduction for the market value on the day of the transfer. And because you are donating stock, your contribution and deduction may instantly increase due to the avoidance of capital gains tax.

Details on how you can make a stock gift

"Ordinary people can do what they can - and they should - to support those organizations they love."

- Kim, WGUC listener

Bequests to Cincinnati Public Radio have been essential to the vitality of Cincinnati Public Radio for decades. Including Cincinnati Public Radio – or WVXU or WGUC – in your will or estate plans is a wonderful way to honor your own relationship with the station and our region.

More information on making a bequest to Cincinnati Public Radio

All the ways you might consider supporting public radio, including donating your car