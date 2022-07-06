© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Sittenfeld's case now in the hands of jurors

91.7 WVXU | By Paula Christian,
WCPO
Published July 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
PG sittenfeld, in a gray suit and blue tie with a messenger bag on his shoulder, enters the Potter Stewart Federal Court Building on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with a young woman in a printed wrap dress by his side.
Jason Whitman
/
WVXU
Former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld is seen entering the Potter Stewart Federal Court Building as jury selection begins for his trial on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Sittenfeld is accused of illegally trading city council votes for campaign donations.

P.G. Sittenfeld's fate is now in the hands of the jurors after both sides rested their case and U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole read jury instructions.

In their closing argument, prosecutors asked jurors to consider if Sittenfeld agreed to accept money knowing it was in exchange for officials' actions. The defense asked jurors to consider whether Sittenfeld had corrupt intent on all six counts related to public corruption.

The prosecution said "time and again Mr. Sittenfeld sided with the bribe payers" instead of the public. The prosecutors are trying to convict Sittenfeld on his own words, replaying secret recordings repeatedly throughout this trial.

“His loyalty extends only as far as to who paid him the last check," prosecutors said.

Continue reading on WCPO >>

This article first appeared on our news partner WCPO. For more like this, visit wcpo.com now.

Paula Christian
Paula Christian is an investigative reporter at WCPO Channel 9 and has been since 2015. She's also worked at the Cincinnati Business Courier, Tampa Tribune, Winston-Salem Journal, Greensboro News & Record as a staff writer, and numerous other publications throughout Ohio as a freelance journalist. A graduate of Syracuse University in New York, she is most proud of her work that holds government officials accountable, such as watching where taxpayer dollars are spent and bringing the public inside important court proceedings.
WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
