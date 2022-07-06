Sittenfeld's case now in the hands of jurors

P.G. Sittenfeld's fate is now in the hands of the jurors after both sides rested their case and U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole read jury instructions.

In their closing argument, prosecutors asked jurors to consider if Sittenfeld agreed to accept money knowing it was in exchange for officials' actions. The defense asked jurors to consider whether Sittenfeld had corrupt intent on all six counts related to public corruption.

The prosecution said "time and again Mr. Sittenfeld sided with the bribe payers" instead of the public. The prosecutors are trying to convict Sittenfeld on his own words, replaying secret recordings repeatedly throughout this trial.

“His loyalty extends only as far as to who paid him the last check," prosecutors said.

