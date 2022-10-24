© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

For the first time in two decades, Butler County is putting together a transit plan

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published October 24, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT
bus2.jpg
Provided
/
Butler County Regional Transit Authority

Butler County's bus service is getting ready to re-envision itself — but it needs residents to weigh in.

The Butler County Regional Transit Authority is working to determine where it can make improvements to bus service throughout the region — and how to fund those improvements.

The effort is the first of its kind in the county in at least 20 years, BCRTA Executive Director Matthew Dutkevicz says.

"We've never really taken a comprehensive look at the whole county and said, 'OK, if we're looking at regional patterns, where the needs really are; where should we be putting service?' " he says.

The improvements could include new service in and between the towns of Hamilton and Middletown; increased connectivity to Miami University, and more help for commuters heading to work; and more links to Cincinnati's Metro system. BCRTA is also looking at on-demand and rideshare-like services.

Dutkevicz says there are at least two scenarios for each potential improvement that the public will be able to weigh in on. The planning process will kick off with rounds of community engagement next month.

BCRTA will hold virtual public focus groups on various proposals for the bus system at the following times:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 9 at noon
  • Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.

Residents can register for those focus groups at bcrtatransitplan.com. You can also leave your feedback via an interactive map and take an online survey.

Nick Swartsell
Nick Swartsell is a general assignment reporter for WVXU. Before his current role, he worked on the station’s Cincinnati Edition program as assistant producer and was a journalist for outlets in Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., and Texas prior to that. When he’s not reporting, he likes exploring places he probably shouldn’t on his bike, taking photos, and growing corn, tomatoes and peppers that are, in all honesty, much too hot for any practical use. He is from Hamilton. You can find him at @nswartsell on Twitter.
