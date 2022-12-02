Dr. O'dell Owens remembered as obstetrician, father, and community advocate

A memorial service to honor the life and legacy of Dr. O'dell Owens was held at Corinthian Baptist Church on Friday.

Owens, a renowned obstetrician and community leader, died unexpectedly last week.

His service was attended by family, friends, and many local officials and community members who knew him or were positively affected by his work.

Among those who shared stories about Owens were his own children. His son, Christopher Owens, said following his father's example helped shaped him into the person he is today. He went on to talk about the many causes his father supported, and called upon the community to donate or volunteer to honor his legacy.

"Give to some of those causes that he loved," Owens said. "He loved CET, he loved Freestore Foodbank, he loved Preschool Promise. If you want to honor his name, then help these organizations feed somebody. Help these kids get into a better school, to continue to be in school."

As the service approached its conclusion, Owens' daughter, Morgan Owens, delivered an emotional eulogy in the form of a letter speaking directly to her father.

"I know you had so much more that you wanted to do and I know you'll still do it. You probably already have. I'll continue to do all the things that made you smile. I know you'll still be speaking my name in rooms and galaxies I've never dreamed of. I hope to walk into that room one day and hear, 'You're O'dell's daughter?' I absolutely am," Owens said.

Dr. O'dell Owens was born on Dec. 7, 1947, in Cincinnati. He was 74.