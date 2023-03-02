An update on the Cincinnati Hamilton County library system's expansion and renovations

Renovations and improvements are continuing at several of the Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library's branches. Voters approved a one-mill levy in 2018 to fund the work at many of the 41 locations.

Executive Director Paula Brehm-Heeger says library leaders are proud of what's been accomplished so far.

"We asked them to support us and then we're trying to close the loop so even if you if you're not seeing something substantial at your library like we see here at Price Hill, you know what we're doing and that is part of the stewardship," she says. "It's both what we're doing with the dollars and how we're making sure you in the community know what we're doing with your dollars."

The Price Hill and Walnut Hills branches have more than doubled in size. Deer Park's branch went from 4,000-square feet to 25,000. Work continues on the Main Library Downtown, and new branches are coming for Madisonville, Forest Park, and Delhi Township.

Brehm-Heeger says 10 branches have had updates and expansions completed, another eight are under construction, and three are in the planning stages. She spoke at a State of the Library speech Thursday morning at the Price Hill branch.

Brehm-Heeger says while creating more room and improving accessibility have been important, there's also a focus on enjoyment. "You'll see in a lot of our newer locations as we update them and improve them, they're fun in the traditional limitless learning/useful resources," she says. "But also, we're trying to activate them and make them very overtly fun, particularly for our younger kids, our younger users who right now, the world has been a really tough place, so fun is a priority in a way I think it hasn't been in maybe a while."

The countywide library system is also working with Cincinnati State to diversify its leadership. Brehm-Heeger says right now, supervisors need a master of library science degree. The idea is to work with Cincinnati State to create a certificate or job training program for people who don't have a master's degree.

"At our Main Library, we have multiple management jobs and supervisors jobs. We really want to have those positions reflect the communities we're serving. We do not have the level of diversity, which is not uncommon at public libraries across the country."

Brehm Heeger says other libraries have tried recruitment, and drawing from volunteer ranks.

