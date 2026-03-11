New license plate to help fund Kentucky natural disaster relief

A new Kentucky specialty license plate is set to benefit Bluegrass State communities impacted by natural disasters.

A portion of proceeds from the "Cities Drive Cities" plate, which was announced by the Kentucky League of Cities in October , will flow into a KLC fund that aids local governments in the immediate wake of tornadoes, flooding, hail, severe storms and other emergencies.

This new form of recovery fundraising follows years of heavy disaster tolls on the commonwealth, with KLC insurance data indicating that natural disasters have caused tens of millions of dollars in damages over the past five years and more than $22 million in 2025 alone.

KLC President and Beaver Dam Mayor Paul Sandefur said in a release from the group that cities are "often the first to respond after a disaster," and this program will equip them with funds to do so.

"When utilities, public safety, and city facilities are disrupted, it affects everyone — not just city residents," he said. "This license plate is a meaningful way for Kentuckians to support the cities that keep their communities running, especially in moments when help is needed most."

A release from the group this week announced that the plates are now in production and are expected to be available in local county clerk's offices later this month.

