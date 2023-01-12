C-SPAN wants to keep its recent access to the House floor. Will Congress allow it?

If the new Republican House leadership really wants transparency, it should allow TV cameras into the chamber, as requested — again — by C-SPAN.

The non-profit public affairs channel has renewed its appeal to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after providing a rare, mesmerizing view of Republicans' frustrations needing 15 ballots to elect McCarthy as speaker.

Because C-SPAN had freedom to shoot in the chamber until a speaker was elected and Republicans took charge, viewers could see holdout Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) pointing his finger at McCarthy after the 14th failure to chose a House leader.

Three C-SPAN cameras provided live video not only to C-SPAN viewers, but served as the "pool" cameras in the chamber available to ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, MSNBC, CNN and other news agencies.

C-SPAN screen shot / Republican House members confer with speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy late Friday night.

As Republicans failed to elect a speaker for five days, while 20 rebellious members withheld support from McCarthy, TV viewers had a rare view at the art of politics. They could watch House members chatting in small groups, scrolling through items on their phones, walking around the chamber — and see a House member being gagged and pulled away from a heated discussion.

They could see the messy process of how the sausage is made.

After the 14th vote, C-SPAN cameras zoomed in on McCarthy as he left his front-row seat and walked to the rear of the House to talk with Gaetz, who had voted "present." The conversation ended shortly after Gaetz emphasized his opinion by pointing at McCarthy — something that would normally occur behind closed doors.

"That does not look like a guy saying 'yes' to McCarthy," said CNN's Jack Tapper as his network aired the live feed. (The video also has had 4.3 million views on Twitter through Wednesday.)

"This is quite a sight to behold! Kevin McCarthy needs one vote to become speaker of the House. Matt Gaetz does not look like he's willing to acquiesce and change his vote from 'present,' " Tapper said on CNN.

As McCarthy strolled away, C-SPAN cameras caught a House member mugging Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Alabama) after he angrily confronted Gaetz. Rogers was grabbed from behind and silenced by a hand over his mouth.

And we know all this because C-SPAN cameras were there.

But not this week. The C-SPAN pictures were back to usual — a broad view of the speaker's chair and support staff, and locked-down views of House members speaking at a podium, as the House — no matter if controlled by Republicans or Democrats — forbids independent camera footage.

At 5:30 p.m. Monday, before McCarthy gaveled the House to order to discuss the rules package, C-SPAN announced: "C-SPAN cameras are no longer in the House chamber. We have resumed using the feed from House/government-operated cameras."

Later Monday night, when House members were chatting loudly while Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska) was speaking for the bill to repeal IRS funding, McCarthy spoke over Smith to admonish the group: "Please take your conversations elsewhere!"

But C-SPAN viewers could not see the offenders. The camera remained fixed on Smith during the drama.

On Tuesday, C-SPAN co-CEO Susan Swain fired off a letter to McCarthy requesting the House change its "strict rules" dating back to 1979 and allow C-SPAN cameras to shoot floor proceedings.

"The public, press and member reaction to C-SPAN's coverage — along with the 'transparency' themes in your new rules package — have encouraged us to resubmit a request we have made to your predecessors without success," she wrote. "Allow C-SPAN to cover House floor proceedings on behalf of our network and all Congressionally-accredited news organizations."

C-SPAN screen shot / The view on C-SPAN Monday from a government-controlled camera.

"We do not propose replacing the existing House Recording System or its output. Instead, we request to install a few additional cameras in the House chamber. When mixed with the existing House production, shots from our cameras would allow us to create a second, journalistic product, just as we did last week," Swain wrote in her letter copied to Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Most people don't realize that C-SPAN channel video coverage of House proceedings is not controlled by C-SPAN. The political party in charge of the House controls the cameras, as Chad Pergram, the Fox News Channel congressional reporter from Butler County, pointed out in an excellent story in 2015. (The cable TV industry created the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network in 1979.)

C-SPAN screen shot / Columbus Republican Jim Jordan (second from right) chats with a colleague during voting Friday night.

"The House has a number of fixed cameras positioned throughout the chamber to show debate when lawmakers meet," Pergram wrote. "The House then provides a feed to any news outlet which cares to broadcast some of the proceedings. Privately-funded C-SPAN just happens to carry House sessions 'gavel to gavel,' start to finish. Perhaps that explains the popular misconception that the cameras belong to the network. And news outlets ranging from FOX to CNN to NBC just pick up the feed if they want to put the House floor live on the air or pull a sound byte or two."

Will it ever change?

C-SPAN screen shot / A typical example of the government-controlled camera shot from Minority Leader Steve Scalise addressing the House Monday night.

Asked about C-SPAN's request, Scalise told CNN Tuesday, "I think that'd be great. I think it's great that the public's going to be able to see more about the way the government works," according to Oliver Darcy, CNN media reporter.

Republican Gaetz and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) also want to change the rules to allow C-SPAN cameras full-time in the House, according to Darcy's "Reliable Sources" newsletter.

Will it ever change? Stay tuned.

