Spectrum offering new Xumo streaming box

To slow consumers' cord-cutting in favor of streaming services, Spectrum cable has launched the new Xumo Stream Box which easily lets customers switch from cable TV to streaming video.

Xumo, launched Thursday, Oct. 5, in Greater Cincinnati, has the ability to access hundreds of subscription-based and ad-supported streaming apps, including Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Pluto, Prime Video, Tubi, Xumo Play and many more.

Courtesy Spectrum The Xumo Stream Box is about four square inches.

The Xumo Stream Box is a joint venture by the nation's two biggest cable TV companies, No. 1 Comcast (owners of NBC Universal, Peacock, Xfinity, Telemundo and Universal theme parks) and No. 2 Charter, operator of Spectrum cable in 41 states.

Customers can watch TV while they browse with the "Live Tile" on the home screen and picture-in-picture window in the grid guide, says Michael Pedelty, Spectrum's Southern Ohio region senior director of communications.

Spectrum/Charter executives praise the new devices as "streaming simplified, bringing a live TV experience together with all the top apps." Xumo gives customers "endless entertainment options simplified, with aggregated search across apps and curated content offerings based on the customer's interests and subscriptions, which will be even more powerful as direct-to-consumer apps are included with Spectrum service," said Rich DiGeronimo, Charter president for product and technology,in the media release.

One of the biggest changes with the Xumo Stream Box is that customers will see live video playing on the screen as soon as they turn it on.

"You're always on with live video. Live TV is always going to be there, which is really nice," Pedelty says.

The new box has "voice search" technology, enabling customers to speak a simple voice command into the remote to find programs by title, star, director, etc. Each family member also can create multiple lists of their favorite shows and movies regardless of whether that content is delivered (live or on-demand) "giving every member of the family a personalized destination to quickly jump into what they want to watch next," according to the announcement.

Unlike current Spectrum cable boxes, which are rented by subscribers, the Xumo boxes can be purchased by customers. They also can be leased to own, or just rented, Pedelty says.

From the announcement:

"New Spectrum video customers receive one device at no cost for the first year; thereafter they can either pay $60 for an outright purchase, or $5/month OR pay over 12 months. Additional Xumo Stream Boxes are available directly from Spectrum to purchase or for a service fee.

"Existing Spectrum Internet customer can return/exchange a set-top box if they plan on replacing it with a Xumo device. They can purchase the device outright [for $60] or through an installment plan . . . The difference of the service fee model vs. outright purchase: The service fee option gives customers peace of mind, knowing that Spectrum will fix or replace the device if any issues arise.

"Xumo Stream Boxes can be purchased at Spectrum Stores, Spectrum.com, or through calling in and speaking to a Spectrum agent. Non-Spectrum customers will be able to purchase devices through Xumo’s national retail website . . . In order to purchase a Xumo Stream Box from Spectrum, you must be a Spectrum Internet customer.

"Customers can purchase up to four devices per transaction and may obtain more if needed.

"Setting up a Xumo Stream Box obtained directly from Spectrum makes for an easier set-up process since a customer’s Spectrum TV services are auto-authenticated and immediately prioritized on the platform."

