John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

WLW-AM, WGRR-FM nominated for NAB Marconi Radio Awards

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published August 5, 2024 at 10:55 AM EDT
NAB Marconi Radio Awards will be presented Oct. 9 in New York City.
NAB Marconi Radio Awards will be presented Oct. 9 in New York City.

Since 1989, the National Association of Broadcasters has honored the year’s best radio stations, personalities and formats at its annual meeting.

WLW-AM has been nominated for two 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, while WGRR-FM has one nomination for the National Association of Broadcasters’ annual honors for radio excellence.

WLW-AM is up for legendary station of the year and news/talk station of the year.

WGRR-FM is a finalist for classic hits station of the year.

Although a variety of Cincinnati stations have brought home Marconi Awards since the program was started in 1989, no awards were presented to Cincinnati personalities or stations in 2023. The last local winners were WGRR-FM’s Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle for large market personality of the year in 2022, a year before they retired.

For the second consecutive year, WLW-AM is nominated in the legendary station category. Also nominated are WLS-AM, Chicago; WIVK-FM, Knoxville; KYGO-FM, Denver; and WHTZ-FM, New York.

WLW-AM’s competition in the news/talk category is WIBC-FM, Indianapolis; KDKA-AM, Pittsburgh; WSB-AM, Atlanta; and KRMG-FM, Tulsa.

Nominated with WGRR-FM are classic hits stations WMGK-FM and WOGL-FM in Philadelphia; WCBS-FM, New York; and WOMC-FM, Detroit.

Mason High School graduate Dan Patrick, who won the 2022 Marconi Award for network/syndicated personality of the year, is up for that award again this year.

There were three local nominees last year: WDBZ-AM’s Lincoln Ware for large market personality of the year; WKRQ-FM for large market station of the year, and WLW-AM for legendary station.

The awards will be presented Wednesday, Oct. 9 at New York City’s Javits Center during the annual NAB Show.
