WLW-AM, WGRR-FM nominated for NAB Marconi Radio Awards

WLW-AM has been nominated for two 2024 NAB Marconi Radio Awards, while WGRR-FM has one nomination for the National Association of Broadcasters’ annual honors for radio excellence.

WLW-AM is up for legendary station of the year and news/talk station of the year.

WGRR-FM is a finalist for classic hits station of the year.

Although a variety of Cincinnati stations have brought home Marconi Awards since the program was started in 1989, no awards were presented to Cincinnati personalities or stations in 2023. The last local winners were WGRR-FM’s Chris O’Brien and Janeen Coyle for large market personality of the year in 2022, a year before they retired.

For the second consecutive year, WLW-AM is nominated in the legendary station category. Also nominated are WLS-AM, Chicago; WIVK-FM, Knoxville; KYGO-FM, Denver; and WHTZ-FM, New York.

WLW-AM’s competition in the news/talk category is WIBC-FM, Indianapolis; KDKA-AM, Pittsburgh; WSB-AM, Atlanta; and KRMG-FM, Tulsa.

Nominated with WGRR-FM are classic hits stations WMGK-FM and WOGL-FM in Philadelphia; WCBS-FM, New York; and WOMC-FM, Detroit.

Mason High School graduate Dan Patrick, who won the 2022 Marconi Award for network/syndicated personality of the year, is up for that award again this year.

There were three local nominees last year: WDBZ-AM’s Lincoln Ware for large market personality of the year; WKRQ-FM for large market station of the year, and WLW-AM for legendary station.

The awards will be presented Wednesday, Oct. 9 at New York City’s Javits Center during the annual NAB Show.

