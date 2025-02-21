Reds plan 5 spring TV games

EMBARGOED FOR NOW. —KIESE

Play ball!

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio will televise five Cincinnati Reds games from Arizona, with three featuring the Reds announcing crew.

Two other games will use the Los Angeles Angels’ announcers and production team, including a streaming-only game Sunday, March 9.

The five games:

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26: Reds at Angels at 3 p.m., with Angels’ announcers, a production of FanDuel Sports Network West.

MONDAY, MARCH 3: Brewers at Reds at 8 p.m. with Reds announcers (not Wednesday, March 5, as I’ve previously reported).

SATURDAY, MARCH 8: Diamondbacks at Reds at 3 p.m. with Reds announcers.

SUNDAY, MARCH 9: (Streaming only) Reds at Angels at 4 p.m. with Angels announcers.

TUESDAY, MARCH 18: Angels at Reds at 4 p.m. with Reds announcers.

From the release:

“All the Reds TV talent are back for the 2025 season to cover the team on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. Play-by-play announcer John Sadak along with analysts Barry Larkin, Jeff Brantley, and Chris Welsh will call the action with Jim Day reporting.

“Sam LeCure and Brian Giesenschlag return to host Reds Live as does Annie Sabo, who will also work select games as a reporter."

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio remains widely available on cable, satellite, and streaming providers.

For more details see my Feb. 20 story, FanDuel announces streaming options for Reds TV.

The Reds start Cactus League play at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, against the Cleveland Guardians. The game will be broadcast live on WLW-AM radio, and be televised at 6 a.m. Sunday morning on MLB Network.

