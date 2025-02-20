FanDuel announces streaming options for Reds TV

Just one week before spring exhibition games, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio announced pricing plans for direct-to-consumer subscriptions on a monthly, season, or annual basis.

The new streaming option will be available with no local blackouts to those living in the “Reds regional TV territory” as defined by Major League Baseball: portions of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Mississippi.

Reds games also will be carried on cable systems and satellite companies in the MLB-defined territory offering FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network South and Southeast, and FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.

FanDuel (formerly Bally) Sports Network offers these options, according to the media release:

MONTHLY PLAN: For $19.99 per month, fans will gain access to all content available on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. This includes exclusive Reds spring training and regular season coverage (schedule announcements forthcoming) as well as the network’s Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers coverage.

For $19.99 per month, fans will gain access to all content available on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio. This includes exclusive Reds spring training and regular season coverage (schedule announcements forthcoming) as well as the network’s Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers coverage. SEASON PASS: Fans wanting to lock in the full 2025 season of Reds coverage on FanDuel Sports Network with a one-time, discounted purchase can opt for the Season Pass. The Season Pass starts at $105.99 beginning March 20, giving fans early access to the regular season. Fans looking to watch Reds Spring Training games on the network can subscribe for $122.99 starting Feb. 21. This package also includes the network’s Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers coverage during the Reds season time period.

Fans wanting to lock in the full 2025 season of Reds coverage on FanDuel Sports Network with a one-time, discounted purchase can opt for the Season Pass. The Season Pass starts at $105.99 beginning March 20, giving fans early access to the regular season. Fans looking to watch Reds Spring Training games on the network can subscribe for $122.99 starting Feb. 21. This package also includes the network’s Columbus Blue Jackets and Cleveland Cavaliers coverage during the Reds season time period. ANNUAL PASS: Another purchase option is the annual pass. The 12-month subscription is available for $189.99 and will provide access to all content available on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, including Cincinnati Reds, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Cleveland Cavaliers coverage.

Another purchase option is the annual pass. The 12-month subscription is available for $189.99 and will provide access to all content available on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, including Cincinnati Reds, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Cleveland Cavaliers coverage. AMAZON PRIME: Amazon Prime customers can now subscribe to stream Reds coverage on FanDuel Sports Network through Prime Video, according to the release. To get started, visit Amazon.com/channels and search for the FanDuel Sports Network channel to subscribe.

For all plans, fans can visit the FanDuelSportsNetwork.com/packages site or the getmyhometeams.com to confirm availability by their ZIP code.

Read the entire release here.

Reds games return to WLW-AM (700 kHz) at 3:05 p.m. Saturday, when the Reds open exhibition play against the Cleveland Guardians in Goodyear. The pregame show starts at 2:35 p.m. A split squad game against the Giants also at 3:05 p.m. Saturday will not be broadcast.

The Reds TV season opens 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, when FanDuel Sports Network Ohio picks up the Los Angeles Angels’ telecast of the Reds-Angels game, as I reported two weeks ago.

The Reds TV crew will make its season debut a week later, on Wednesday March 5, calling the Reds-Rangers game from Goodyear at 3:05 p.m. No other spring telecasts have been announced.

Annie Sabo tells me that she’ll return for a fourth season as Reds TV pregame/postgame host. She was told she’d be part of the Reds TV crew last week, although her picture and profile has not been added to the “Cincinnati Reds Broadcasters” web page posted by the team last week. All the Reds TV broadcasters from last year are back, including Brian Giesenschlag for his 21st year with the Reds and 12th season hosting Reds Live pregame and postgame shows.

“I’m happy to be back with the Reds and look forward to the end of March,” Sabo tells me, referring to the Reds’ Opening Day game Thursday, March 27, against the San Francisco Giants.