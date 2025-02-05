First Cincinnati Reds TV game is Feb. 26

Not all the details are set for the return of Cincinnati Reds TV with the opening spring training game looming on Saturday, Feb. 22, less than two-and-a-half weeks away.

The only sure thing is that WLW-AM will broadcast the Feb. 22 opener against the Cleveland Guardians, and that most of the spring games will be available on Cincinnati radio.

The FanDuel (formerly Bally) Sports Network Ohio will air the Reds at Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, Feb. 26, by picking up the Angels’ broadcasters and production team.

The Reds TV crew makes its spring debut on Wednesday, March 5, for a Texas Rangers game from Goodyear, Ariz. — but neither the Reds nor FanDuel will say who will be in the booth this season.

Provided John Sadak was named Reds TV play-by-play announcer in 2021.

Since the Reds announced on Jan. 13 they were returning to FanDuel on a one-year deal — and not partnering with Major League Baseball as they said in November — the status of Reds broadcasters John Sadak, Chris Welsh, Barry Larkin, Annie Sabo, Brian Giesenschlag and Sam LeCure has not been made clear.

“We are in discussions with talent this week, so do not want to speak out of turn and confirm yet,” says Kelly McClain, the FanDuel’s Ohio network senior programming and operations manager.

Sadak was listed as a “Reds broadcaster” on the Reds Caravan media release last month. He has declined to comment.

The Reds have removed any references to TV announcers on its Reds TV FAQ on the team’s website. When I asked for a Reds TV update this week, I was told, “We don’t have any updated information to share at this point. My guess is next week would be best time to follow-up,” says Michael Anderson, Reds director of public relations and photography.

Spring training camp opens Monday, Feb. 10, when pitchers and catchers report. The first full squad workout is Monday, Feb. 17. The Reds open Cactus League play Saturday, Feb. 22, against the Cleveland Guardians.

Other unanswered questions

When and how will Altafiber restore FanDuel Sports Network Ohio to Greater Cincinnati customers? The former Cincinnati Bell cable system dropped FanDuel Nov. 26, a week after the ball club said that it terminated its TV contract with FanDuel and that MLB would produce and distribute Reds games this season.

The day after the Reds returned to FanDuel, Altafiber sent me this comment on Jan. 14: “We understand how important the Reds are to this community. As a long-standing partner of the Reds, we are working to better understand their agreement with FanDuel and we will keep our customers informed.” So far the company has not responded to my request this week for an update.

Altafiber customers’ bills were not reduced when it dropped FanDuel, which also carries the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets and the National Basketball Association Cleveland Cavaliers. Altafiber also did not lower rates last summer when it dropped TV Land, Comedy Central, VH1, MTV and other Paramount channels.

Will WLWT-TV or another local station simulcast the March 27 Reds Opening Day game, as in past years?

“I hope to have some clarity on this by the end of the week,” says Branden Frantz, WLWT-TV president and general manager. Channel 5 aired Opening Day last year after years of being broadcast on WKRC-TV.

How many Reds spring games will FanDuel broadcast from Arizona?

WHAT WE KNOW FOR SURE:

Unlike past years, the Reds’ new agreement gives FanDuel new expanded digital rights to distribute Reds games this season directly to consumers through streaming in this market. “Fans will now be able to stream games on the FanDuel Sports Network app by authenticating with their pay TV credentials or purchasing a DTC subscription,” according to the Jan. 13 media release.

The base streaming option costs $19.99 a month or $189.99 for the year.

FanDuel Ohio opens the baseball season with Reds 2024 Top Moments, a half-hour show premiering 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. (It repeats 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.)

FanDuel will continue to produce a 30-minute pregame and postgame shows around all games which are not exclusively televised nationally.

All but three Reds exhibition games will be heard on WLW-AM or WSAI-AM. Flagship WLW-AM (700) will carry 18 games, including the first weekend with the Guardians (3:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22) and Giants (3:05 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23).

WSAI-AM (1360) will air nine games. Three split-squad games on March 4, 14, and 21 will not be broadcast.

The games will be called by a rotation involving Reds radio partners Tommy Thrall and Jeff Brantley, plus Jim Day and Chris Welsh, says Dave Armbruster, sports operations director for iHeart Media Cincinnati.