Trump-backed West Virginia Rep. Mooney tops McKinley in GOP primary, per AP race call

Updated May 10, 2022 at 9:13 PM ET

Rep. Alex Mooney has defeated his fellow West Virginia Republican congressman, David McKinley, in a GOP primary, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Redistricting eliminated one of the state's congressional districts, putting the two incumbents together in the 2nd District.

The contest was the latest test of former President Donald Trump's endorsement. Trump backed Mooney, who criticized McKinley's vote for the infrastructure bill and for supporting the creation of an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.

McKinley, who defended his infrastructure vote for the much-needed dollars it would bring to the state, had the support of Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

In addition to West Virginia, Nebraska also held statewide primaries on Tuesday.

