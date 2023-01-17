A kid's guide to climate change (plus a printable comic)

Updated July 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM ET

Are you a kid — or do you know a kid — who is learning about climate change?

Whether they're asking about historic flooding or wondering about record-breaking temperatures, it can be hard to know where to start. So we made a guide about how it's changing the planet and how to deal with the big feelings you might have when you hear about it. Click here to print a paper version of this comic at home or in your classroom, and here's more information about how we made this.

Comic by Malaka Gharib / NPR / NPR

Print this comic out at home or in your classroom

Click here to download and print this comic at home. When you print out the PDF file, select your printer's double-sided option with short-edge binding. Then fold the printed pages in half and organize them according to the page numbers. Feel free to make extra copies to share with your friends or your classmates!

/ Holly Morris/NPR / Holly Morris/NPR

Why we made this

Over the years we've created resources for how parents can talk to their kids about climate change. This time we wanted to make something specifically for kids as they're processing their feelings. We also wanted to create a free resource for parents or teachers to use who are looking for ways to help their kids understand how the planet is changing.

Our methodology

We talked with scientists, psychologists and climate researchers to find the best information and proven practices for how to talk to young kids about climate change. We also interviewed several kids who have experienced climate disasters and have taken action in their local communities.

Who this is for

This comic is intended for kids ages 6-12, who are starting to hear about climate change or are starting to experience climate anxiety. But we hope it can be a resource for people of any age.

Additional resources

