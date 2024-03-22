© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files motion to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson

By Deirdre Walsh,
Lexie SchapitlBarbara Sprunt
Published March 22, 2024 at 12:16 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (C) speaks during a news conference with Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) (L) and Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) following a closed-door caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (C) speaks during a news conference with Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) (L) and Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) following a closed-door caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a motion to remove Rep. Mike Johnson as House speaker.

Greene and other hardline conservatives had expressed anger with Johnson's decision to pass the six remaining appropriations billsfor fiscal year 2024 – a $1.2 trillion spending package – to avert a government shutdown with Democratic support. That package passed the House Friday morning and now heads to the Senate. Working with Democrats to avoid a shutdown is also what triggered the push to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year.

Greene's motion is not privileged, meaning it's unclear if or when it will be brought to the floor for a vote. Greene told reporters after the vote that she has "started the process" of electing a new speaker.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a member of the Freedom Caucus, said this gives Republicans time to find a speaker and build support for that replacement.

The push by House Republicans to oust one of their own – for the second time in seven months – highlights the deep fractures within the conference.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., a moderate, called the attempt "lunacy."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
Lexie Schapitl
Lexie Schapitl is a production assistant with NPR's Washington Desk, where she produces radio pieces and digital content. She also reports from the field and assists with production of the NPR Politics Podcast.
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
