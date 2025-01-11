Photos: Southern California residents return to devastation as two major wildfires rage on

More than 100,000 Los Angeles County residents remain under evacuation orders, and the threat of fire there is not over. there were fresh evacuations last night and strong Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up again today.
The Palisades Fire, which is the region's largest, has now burned more than 21,000 acres.
That means just one of LA's many fires has destroyed an area larger than all of Manhattan.
In Altadena, near the Eaton fire, law enforcement is keeping residents from returning to what's left of their homes. Residents are unable to survey damage there as search and rescue operations go on. Dangerous conditions continue to prevail.
Though winds have died down for now, forecasters expect another Santa Ana wind event to blow in early next week. Gusts are expected at more than 40 miles an hour on Monday and Tuesday.
