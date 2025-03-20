Can you look at these 9 photos and not smile on International Day of Happiness?

What's the appropriate greeting for the International Day of Happiness? Happy Happiness Day? Have a happy day of happiness? Happy happy to ya?
You may think this is a frivolous question, but today — March 20 — is in fact International Day of Happiness. Declared by the United Nations in 2013, this special day recognizes the importance of happiness as "a fundamental goal" in people's lives around the world.
"It's a day to be happy, of course!" the U.N. offers.
The theme this year is "caring and sharing." We asked the photojournalists of The Everyday Projects — a global community of photographers — to share images from their archives that can spark happiness and are also featuring a picture by one of NPR's photographers.
