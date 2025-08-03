More than 3,000 Boeing workers begin strike after rejecting a contract offer

Updated August 4, 2025 at 3:03 AM EDT

Thousands of unionized workers at Boeing facilities in Missouri and Illinois went on strike early Monday after failing to reach an agreement on a labor contract.

Roughly 3,200 workers at sites in St. Louis, St. Charles, Mo., and Mascoutah, Ill., began striking at midnight local time. In a post on X, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 (IAM), the union representing the workers, said the strike began because, "... this is about respect and dignity, not empty promises."

The action comes days after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 (IAM), whose members build fighter jets and other weapons systems, rejected a modified contract offered by Boeing.

"IAM District 837 members build the aircraft and defense systems that keep our country safe," IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli said in a statement on Sunday.

"They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognizes their unmatched expertise," Cicinelli added.

Boeing Air Dominance vice president and general manager Dan Gillian said in an emailed statement to NPR that the company was "disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules."

Gillian, who is also senior St. Louis site executive at Boeing, added that the company was "prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers."

The workers are employed at two Boeing facilities in Missouri — in St. Louis and St. Charles — as well as another in Mascoutah, Illinois, according to IAM. They assemble and maintain weapons systems, missile and defense technology and aircraft, including F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jets, IAM also said.

Late last month, the union announced that members of District 837 had "overwhelmingly voted to reject" Boeing's contract offer. The previous contract expired just before midnight on July 27.

Copyright 2025 NPR