Lucy May Chats with Noel King Lucy May Chats with Noel King Listen • 12:11

WVXU listeners will no doubt recognize Noel King's name as one of the previous hosts of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First podcast. She's now co-host of Today, Explained, heard on WVXU and WMUB at 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. Lucy May, host of Cincinnati Edition, had the opportunity to speak with Noel about her new show.