A pharmacy in Yellow Springs is offering a free 'Plan B Tree'

The “Plan B Tree” is made from an old sunglasses rack. It’s one of the first things you see when you walk in the Yellow Springs Pharmacy.

Donated boxes of Plan B hang from the tree. Anyone who needs some can walk into the pharmacy and grab a box for free.

After the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, some Yellow Springs residents reached out to the pharmacy asking about Plan B and how easy access will be to it in the future.

Kelsey Chance, a certified pharmacy technician who works at the pharmacy, came up with the idea for the tree after hearing these concerns. She said she put it in the front of the store purposely.

“This provides them with a way to just come in and grab it and go,” she said. “It’s up front so you don’t have to come talk to me.”

Plan B and the Yellow Springs Pharmacy have a unique history. The previous pharmacist banned the contraceptive from the pharmacy. This decision was made because of his religious beliefs.

After his departure, Chance said she hurried to restock Plan B as soon as she was able to. Now, the pharmacy has it stocked to buy.

Anyone can walk in and buy Plan B if they are able. However, not everyone is able to afford the drug or a prescription. Chance created the Plan B Tree to provide a chance for anyone who is in need of the drug to walk into the store and get it from the tree.

Chance first announced the tree on Tuesday in a Facebook post. While there hasn't been many donations because of how new the tree is, she said the feedback from the public has been heartwarming.

“I’ve just gotten so many positive comments on it,” she said. “It’s been really, really great to see people just be like, ‘This is what Yellow Springs is about.' "

