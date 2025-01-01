Expertise: Audio editing, recording tape, sound design, research, copywriting, fact-checking

Education: University of Texas at Austin and the Salt Institute in Portland, Maine

Contact: harper.carlton@wvxu.org

Favorite Tri-State Neighborhood: Hyde Park

Highlights

Worked on Vigilante , named one of the best true-crime podcasts of 2022 by Vulture

, named one of the best true-crime podcasts of 2022 by Vulture Producer on Texas Monthly’s podcasts America’s Girls , the history of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and Tom Brown’s Body , a true crime story of a mysterious death in a rural Texas town

, the history of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and Tom Brown’s , a true crime story of a mysterious death in a rural Texas town Won 2nd Place in the Associated Collegiate Press’ Podcast of the Year awards for an episode of From the Archives, a show she ideated, researched, hosted, and edited

Experience

Harper’s career has spanned the fields of audio, video, and public relations, and has taken her from Austin to Los Angeles to Portland, Maine. Prior to joining the team at Cincinnati Edition, Harper worked in public radio as a researcher at Milk Street Radio and as a host on KUT 90.5 FM, Austin’s NPR affiliate. She also has experience in podcasting, having worked on history, true crime, and political podcasts at Texas Monthly, Kast Media, and the Houston Chronicle. She also has been on the other side of a press release as a strategist at C2 Strategic Communications, a public relations firm based in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Education

Harper studied radio, television, and film production at the University of Texas at Austin, where she was the audio editor for the Daily Texan and a host on KVRX 91.7 FM. She also attended the Salt Institute in Portland, Maine, and earned a graduate certificate in documentary radio and podcasting.

About WVXU

The central pillar of Cincinnati Public Radio’s local network — accounting for the lion’s share of its 211,000 listeners each week — 91.7 WVXU is among the most reliable media institutions in the Tri-State region. Our mission is to always be a trusted, independent source of journalism, music and culture empowering a vibrant, engaged and informed community.

Why trust us

Our team of reporters and editors have decades of experience writing and reporting the news. Our first responsibility is to our listeners and readers. There is no connection between our funding and editorial decisions. When we do cover a funding partner, a disclosure will be mentioned on-air and online. We take pride in our work, editing and fact-checking every story. If an article warrants a correction, we will immediately correct it and explain the correction for complete transparency.

