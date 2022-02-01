Roberto Roldan
Roberto Roldan is the City Politics and Government Reporter for WFPL.
-
Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, met with U.S. Department of Justice officials on Monday, a day after the two-year anniversary of her daughter’s killing. After the meeting, Palmer said at a news conference that she refuses to give up fighting for justice for her daughter.
-
Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of an ex-Louisville Metro Police Department officer for his involvement in the high-profile, deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment in March 2020.
-
Kentuckians receiving unemployment benefits could be eligible for a $1,500 payment if they re-enter the workforce by the end of July.