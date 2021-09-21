A Chat With John Kiesewetter About 'The Old Lefthander'

Joe Nuxhall was the youngest person ever to play in a Major League Baseball game when he took the mound for the Cincinnati Reds in 1944 at age 15.

He returned at a more appropriate age in 1952 to begin his storied career as a player, and he would later become a legend as a broadcaster alongside Marty Brennaman, where the duo called Reds games together for decades.

WVXU Media Beat writer John Kiesewetter wrote about Nuxhall for years as the radio and television reporter at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Now, Kiesewetter is out with a new book, The Old Lefthander & Me: My Conversations with Joe Nuxhall About the Reds, Baseball & Broadcasting. (Kiesewetter's former Enquirer colleague, cartoonist Jim Borgman created the cover for the new book.)

The new book explores recorded conversations with Nuxhall, found on audio cassettes possessed by Kiesewetter and dating back to the 1980s.

John Kiesewetter joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about his new book.

