Rob Braun signed off from the anchor desk at Local 12 WKRC-TV in June, after 35 years on the air in Cincinnati. He said leaving was his own choice and he…
Now it can be told: Veteran film producer Pam Hirsch (“The Winning Season,” “Girl Most Likely,” “Labor Pains”) wasn’t sure she could make “Miles Ahead”…
House Speaker John Boehner is known for getting emotional. But even on the Golf Channel?In an interview with David Feherty at 10 p.m. Monday on “Feherty,”…
A year after filming started for “Miles Ahead,” Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis movie, no release date has been set for the film. The International Movie…
On this date in TV Kiese History …JULY 1, 1957 -- During her live “50-50 Club” telecast on WLWT-TV, Ruth Lyons goes outside to show viewers new color TV…
Before the July ratings sweeps start tomorrow, here’s an update on the changes at TV stations since the first of the year:WKRC-TV: The biggest news by far…
When I learned that The Enquirer was eliminating the TV/Media beat late last year, I jokingly asked my old friend Howard Wilkinson: Is there an empty desk…