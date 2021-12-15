Ohio lawmakers want a bill of rights for kids in foster care

Two Ohio state lawmakers, Senators Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) and Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) have introduced a bill to create the Foster Youth Bill of Rights. The proposed legislation would give the at least 15,000 children in the state’s custody more knowledge about their rights.

In November, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services also announced a Foster Youth Bill of Rights, but Senators Maharath and Fedor's proposed bill would become law if passed and therefore would not be subject to change by future administrations.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Foster Youth Bill of Rights is Ohio State Senator Tina Maharath; and Deanna Jones a former foster care youth and former caseworker.

We reached out to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services for an interview but they were not available.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: