-
The COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive for all families and also for the organizations looking to help add to families. The local foster care system…
-
The advisory council that’s been looking into how to improve Ohio’s overloaded child welfare system has made some preliminary recommendations the state...
-
Montgomery County Children’s Services workers will strike this week , unless a deal is reached before then. The dispute between the 270 member union and...
-
Hamilton County Job and Family Services is celebrating 60 foster care students in a ceremony tonight. The 20th annual Celebration of Dreams will honor…
-
Child advocates in Kentucky say a new federal law aims to help at-risk families and prevent youth from entering the foster care system. While it doesn't...
-
When Hamilton County taxpayers approved an expanded Children's Services levy in November, some of those extra dollars were marked for new programs. Now,…
-
Kentucky ranks 9th nationwide in the rate of foster kids living in group homes or institutions. And while the percentage of foster kids in group homes...
-
Ohio has nearly 16,000 children in the custody of county children’s services agencies. Gov. Mike DeWine wants to increase the number of foster care...
-
Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has said children’s initiatives are a top priority. But one group that advocates for kids says it’s going to push him to prove...
-
In a legislative committee hearing on Monday, Kentucky health officials outlined the daunting task of trying to find permanent homes for children in the...