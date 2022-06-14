Local foster parents raise awareness about the need in Hamilton County

Amelia residents B.J. and Calena Durel made many unsuccessful attempts to start a family. They decided to start fostering two girls. One day, upon taking the girls to the park, they realized they wanted to adopt them. Just a few weeks later, they also learned they were expecting twins. They were fortunate to quickly grow to a family with four children.

In Hamilton County, there are around 1,800 children in foster care. B.J. and Calena are now working to raise awareness about the need for foster parents in Greater Cincinnati.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss that need are B.J. and Calena Durel; and Beech Acres Parenting Center Director of Foster Care and Adoption Jessica Thompson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: