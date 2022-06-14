© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cincinnati_Edition_nameless.jpg
Cincinnati Edition

Local foster parents raise awareness about the need in Hamilton County

Published June 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT
Durel girls.jpg
Provided
/
B.J. and Calena Durel's daughters started a lemonade stand to raise money for foster care.

Amelia residents B.J. and Calena Durel made many unsuccessful attempts to start a family. They decided to start fostering two girls. One day, upon taking the girls to the park, they realized they wanted to adopt them. Just a few weeks later, they also learned they were expecting twins. They were fortunate to quickly grow to a family with four children.

In Hamilton County, there are around 1,800 children in foster care. B.J. and Calena are now working to raise awareness about the need for foster parents in Greater Cincinnati.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss that need are B.J. and Calena Durel; and Beech Acres Parenting Center Director of Foster Care and Adoption Jessica Thompson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionfoster care
Stay Connected