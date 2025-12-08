How to find resources when fostering or adopting

Fostering can lead to forever families. But there can be heartbreak when children return to birth families.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to adoptive parents and an adoptee, about fostering, adoption and transracial caregiving.

The families tell us information and resources are vital but can be hard to find. We'll discuss how to seek out the help you need when fostering or adopting.

Guests:



Alyx Fields, local mother

Abigail Hasberry, adoptee, birthmother, therapist and author of "Adopting Privilege"

Cameron Knight, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Ways to listen to this show: