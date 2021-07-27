-
Judge Ralph Winkler was a criminal court judge for more than 30 years when he started to notice a common thread between people convicted of crimes: Many…
-
In Ohio, as many as 19,000 children are projected to be in the foster care system by this time next year. State leaders are offering a plan that could...
-
Drivers will need to maintain a three-foot buffer when they pass bicyclists, health educators will be required to teach sex abstinence in public schools...
-
A sweeping bill that would overhaul Kentucky’s foster care and adoption system is nearing final passage in the state legislature.A key part of House Bill…
-
Called the ?invisible victims? of the heroin epidemic, children of addicts are suffering as their parents use and sometimes overdose. In our region, there…
-
Friday is a special day for Miami Township (Clermont County) Fire Chief Steve Kelly and the other 400,000 people adopted in Ohio between 1964 and…
-
At any given time, there is an average of 850 abused and neglected children, from newborns to age 17, in Hamilton County custody. The need for qualified…
-
Author Nadine Huffman and artist Marilyn Lebhar are the creative talents behind the book A Cincinnati Night Before Christmas, a beautiful book all about…