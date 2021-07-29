© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
O’Toole from Moscow

What happens when a couple of low-level Russian embassy workers flee New York, wind up in Cincinnati, and one becomes a member of professional baseball’s oldest franchise? That’s the fun that Rod Serling (pre-“The Twilight Zone”) stirs up in his teleplay, “O’Toole from Moscow.”

