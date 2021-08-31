© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear: Mildred vs The Nazis, Yellin About The Media and Kelly Collette Goes Bananas

Published August 31, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT
symihc.jpg
Stuff You Missed In History Class

This week on Start Hear:

Stuff You Missed In History Class: Join Holly and Tracy as they bring you the greatest and strangest Stuff You Missed In History Class.

Sharon Says So: Sharon McMahon is here to expose the damning details and unheard truth behind the TRUE stories of America.

Person of Interest with Natalie Jones: Intriguing, engaging and compelling. Q102's Natalie Jones talks to some of Greater Cincinnati's most fascinating people.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Dr. Death: Miracle Man: The story of a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and sweeps one woman off her feet.

