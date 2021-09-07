Start Hear: All I Need, It's a Madhouse and The Edge of Town

This week on Start Hear:

NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts: Your favorite musicians performing at All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen's desk in the NPR office.

Fantastic! With Dana Carvey: Dana Carvey is unleashed in his new podcast.

Cincinnati Playhouse’s Pod Play: You'll be guided through the space as the story unfolds, interacting with the same views, spots and markers as the characters in the story you're streaming.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Suspect: A series about cutting-edge science and mislaid justice, race and policing, and the kinds of weighty choices that cops and prosecutors make every day.

SouthLake: The story of how one idyllic city became the test case for a new political strategy with national repercussions.