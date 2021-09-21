Start Hear: Science and Civility, The End of the Universe and The Best of the Rookies

This week on Start Hear:

Intelligence Squared Us Debates: Intelligence Squared U.S. brings together the world's leading authorities on the day's most important issues.

Unexplainable: A science show about everything we don't know.

The Jim Day Podcast: Take deep dives with Reds broadcaster Jim Day as he interviews current and former Reds players and those that make news in the baseball and sports world.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Suspect: A series about cutting-edge science and mislaid justice, race and policing, and the kinds of weighty choices that cops and prosecutors make every day.

SouthLake: The story of how one idyllic city became the test case for a new political strategy with national repercussions.

Murdaugh Murders Podcast: Get exclusive insight into the intrigue surrounding the murder investigation, life in Hampton County, and several suspicious deaths that are all interconnected.