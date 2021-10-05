© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear

Start Hear: Welcome to the Internet, Halloween Murder Party and Hanging With MaCio Teague

Published October 5, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT
This week on Start Hear:

Good One: A podcast about jokes and the people who tell them.

Suspect: A series about cutting-edge science and mislaid justice, race and policing, and the kinds of weighty choices that cops and prosecutors make every day.

High School Insider with Mike Dyer: Exclusive interviews with Greater Cincinnati student-athletes, coaches and administrators - with news and analysis from around the region.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Crime Junkie: Ashley Flowers tells you about whatever crime she's been obsessing over that week in a way that sounds like you're sitting around talking crime with your best friends.

