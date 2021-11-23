Start Hear: Is it Odd or Is It God?, The Button Heard Around the World, and The Edge of Town

This week on Start Hear:

F*cking Sober: The First 90 Days: An unflinching semi-comedic mostly nonfictional narrative podcast about the first 90 days of being f*cking sober.

Propaganda! The Podcast Musical: Rookie doesn't know much about his family business--but then again neither does the American Public.

Cincinnati Playhouse’s Pod Play: You'll be guided through the space as the story unfolds, interacting with the same views, spots and markers as the characters in the story you're streaming.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Thing About Helen & Olga: Helen and Olga are kindly old ladies who open their hearts and wallets to down-and-out men in Los Angeles. After one of the men is killed by a hit-and-run driver, investigators uncover a horrifying and twisted plot that stuns even the most seasoned detectives.