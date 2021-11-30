Start Hear: Dead Reckoning, The Elders, and Inventing Tide

This week on Start Hear:

In Strange Woods: After a tragedy in the Whitetail National Forest, 18-year-old Peregrine Wells seeks out survivalist skills from an enigmatic old recluse.

Driving The Green Book: Alvin Hall and Janee Woods Weber drive from Detroit to New Orleans, collecting powerful, personal testimony about how Black Americans used the The Negro Motorist's Green Book during the height of segregation.

West End Stories: Re-live the experiences of individuals who lived in the neighborhood in the late 1900's.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Always Sunny Podcast: An unofficial look back on the past fourteen seasons of the hit show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.