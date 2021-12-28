© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear

The Murder of Arpana Jinaga, The Stickiest Heist In History, abnd The Crappiest Place on Earth

Published December 28, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST
This week on Start Hear:

Suspect: A series about cutting-edge science and mislaid justice, race and policing, and the kinds of weighty choices that cops and prosecutors make every day.

Hot White Heist: Follow Jude "Judy" Fink and a crew of misfits from across the LGBTQ+ spectrum as they attempt the stickiest heist in history.

Storytime with Seth Rogan: Every week Seth asks somebody, "Do you have a great story? And if you do, will you tell it on my podcast?" That's it.

