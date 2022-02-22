© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear

Start Hear: Spaghetti Sucks, My Parents Ellen and Tom, and Rival Dad

Published February 22, 2022
This week on Start Hear:

The Sporkful: The Sporkful isn't for foodies, it's for eaters.

Forever Is a Long Time: What is the value of a lifetime commitment? A look at love with people who have made mistakes.

Mom It Like It’s Hot: The Motherhood Insider: Special guests and conversations on all things motherhood.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

A Trojan Horse Affair: A strange letter appears on a city councillor's desk in Birmingham, England, laying out an elaborate plot by Islamic extremists to infiltrate the city's schools.

