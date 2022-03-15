Start Hear: Mysterious Bitcoin Deaths, Domestic Self Improvement Promises, and Lance McAlister

This week on Start Hear:

Exit Scam: In 2018, Gerald Cotten, the founder of Canada's biggest Bitcoin exchange, died under mysterious circumstances during a honeymoon trip to India.

Nice Try's second season, Interior, is all about the lifestyle products that have been sold to us over and over, and the promises of domestic self improvement they have made, kept and broken.

Lance McAlister is a host on 700 WLW.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Daily: This moment demands an explanation. This show is on a mission to find it. Only what you want to know, none of what you don't.

Twin Flames: We all want love, that happily-ever-after feeling of finding your soulmate. What if someone not only claimed they could help you find that perfect partner, they guaranteed it?