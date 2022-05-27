Start Hear: Dinner With Strangers, A Reckoning of Justice, and Cincinnati Bearcats

Not Lost: When both his popular culture podcast and long-term relationship come to an end, journalist Brendan finds he has the time — and freedom — to pursue his dream: a travel podcast where he goes places and learns about them by getting invited to a stranger’s house for dinner.

Reveal Presents Mississippi Goddam: Host Al Letson tells a story that has haunted him for more than a decade. Billey Joe Johnson Jr. dreamed of graduating high school, going to college and one day playing pro football. On a cold December morning in 2008, that future was shattered. His story is a reckoning of justice in America.

Now UC Me: Hosted by Angie Bolan, Now UC Me profiles important Students and Faculty at the University of Cincinnati in an effort to redefine what it means to be a Bearcat.