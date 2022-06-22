Start Hear: One Summer in Yellow Springs, Navigating a Post-9/11 World, and Cincinnati Sports

The Midnight Miracle: Apple Podcasts' Best Shows of 2021, and one of The New York Times' Best 10 Podcasts of 2021. The Midnight Miracle is a thought-provoking podcast that uniquely blends the salon and variety show traditions while providing a glimpse into the inner lives of hosts Talib Kweli, yasiin bey, Dave Chappelle, and friends.

9/12: How did 9/11 the day become 9/11 the idea? That question drives Pineapple Street Studios and award-winning host Dan Taberski (Missing Richard Simmons, Running From COPS, The Line) to shift the focus to what happened on 9/12, and every day after that. 9/12 is a poignant, surprising, and surprisingly funny seven episode series about people who wake up on 9/12 having to navigate a new, radically altered world.

Pardon The Punctuation: A Cincinnati Sports Podcast. Talking sports and current event topics. Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, University of Cincinnati Bearcats, etc.