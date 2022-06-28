© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear: A Deeper Look at Writing, The Magic of Travel, and Everything Cincinnati Sports

Published June 28, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT
The Writer's Mind: Thinking, philosophy, writing, and storytelling all within the context of being an intelligent, thinking person who is constantly forming their own opinions and points of view. The Goal of the Podcast is to give writers a deeper look at writing.

Travel That Matters: Explore the world’s most extraordinary travel experiences with award-winning editor, writer, and luxury travel expert Bruce Wallin.

Tailgates and Heartbreaks: 513 natives Jacob Geiser and Donovan Hester co-host a discussion on everything Cincinnati sports and beyond.

