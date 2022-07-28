Start Hear: An American Folk Hero, Shattering False Realities, and "Accused" Returns!

Run, Bambi, Run: Laurie Bembenek was a Milwaukee police officer and Playboy Club bunny before being arrested for the murder of her husband’s ex-wife, a crime she insisted she did not commit.

Midwest Murder: We’ve all heard the phrase ‘that kind of thing doesn’t happen in our town’, but here on Midwest Murder, we will shatter that false reality. In fact, it happens more often than we know.

Accused: When Rhoda Nathan's lifeless body was discovered in her hotel room, it was assumed she'd had a heart attack. The autopsy proved otherwise: Nathan, 67, had been viciously beaten to death, punched so hard by her assailant that two of her teeth had been knocked out.