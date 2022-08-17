© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear: Leadership, the Art of Celebrity, and a Hyper Local Cincinnati Program

Published August 17, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT
Wisdom From The Top with Guy Raz: From the creator of How I Built This, host Guy Raz invites you to listen in as he talks to leadership experts and the visionary leaders of some of the world's biggest brands.

The Limits with Jay Williams: Today, the art of celebrity doesn't look like it used to. Now, it's all about betting on yourself and expanding your personal brand—sometimes even beyond your comfort zone

OKI Wanna Know: Perhaps the most hyper-local and Cincinnati-specific of NPR radio station WVXU’s original podcasts, OKI Wanna Know is a write-in show which directly engages with its listeners, answering their nagging questions about stubbornly unexplained things in the Greater Cincinnati area.

